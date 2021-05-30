Recology Truck Fire Snarls Traffic Near Panhandle in SF

The Muni 33 bus line was rerouted Sunday afternoon after trash in a natural gas Recology garbage truck caught fire at Oak and Ashbury streets near the Golden Gate Park panhandle in San Francisco shortly after 3 p.m., firefighters and SFMTA officials reported on Twitter.

Even though the visible fire was quickly extinguished by San Francisco firefighters, the vehicle had to be cut open to make sure nothing inside the truck was still burning, firefighters said.

Holiday weekend traffic was snarled on busy Oak Street for hours as firefighters and Recology workers carefully removed smoldering trash before moving the truck, firefighters said.

