Increased fire danger will return to the Bay Area this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the North Bay and East Bay hills as well as the East Bay interior valleys. The warning will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday.

Offshore winds, low humidity levels and warm temperatures in the forecast prompted the weather service to issue the alert.

