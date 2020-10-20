red flag warning

Red Flag Warning Issued for Wednesday Night Through Friday Morning

The warning was issued for North Bay mountains, East Bay hills and interior valleys and San Mateo coast.

By Bay City News

Red Flag Warning in Parts of the North Bay.
NWS Bay Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Friday for elevated portions of the Bay Area due to high fire danger from predicted gusty winds and low humidity.

The warning was initially issued for the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills, and East Bay interior valleys and the San Mateo coast has also been added, with winds from the mountains expected to accelerate as they mix down to the coast, especially from Half Moon Bay southward, officials said.

The forecast calls for increasing north-northeasterly winds over the highest peaks and ridges with speeds of 10 to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

Local

Oakland 4 hours ago

Oakland City Council, Residents, Debate Homeless Zone Proposal

mail-in ballots 6 hours ago

Bay Area Ballot Drop-Off Boxes Overflowing Due to High Voter Turnout

The warning means extreme caution should be used when operating barbecues, power equipment, or other heat sources such as idling cars, officials said, noting the likelihood of an accidental blaze spreading rapidly due to high winds and dry vegetation.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

red flag warning
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us