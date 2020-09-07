Napa County

Red Flag Warning Prompts Possible Power Shutoffs in Napa County

By NBC Bay Area staff

Parts of Napa County may experience Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) starting Monday, authorities say.

The Napa County Office of Emergency Services issued a statement warning of the potential for PSPS as a Red Flag Warning is in place from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The Red Flag Warning applies for Napa and other Bay area counties.

Approximately 103,000 customers could be impacted by the potential PSPS, including 5,656 customers in Calistoga, Saint Helena and unincorporated areas of Napa County. 

To find out if your address will be impacted by the shutoffs, click here.

For more information from the Napa County Office of Emergency Services, click here.

