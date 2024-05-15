Red Lobster closing dozens of locations, including 2 in the Bay Area

Dozens of Red Lobster locations across the country, including two in the Bay Area, are on the chopping block.

At least 99 of the seafood restaurants will close, including the eateries in Rohnert Park and Fremont.

Red Lobster has struggled with debt, executive turnover and strategies, including an all-you-can-eat shrimp promotion last fall that resulted in big financial losses.

The company is auctioning off equipment from the locations that are closing. Several items are up for grabs, from high-performance ovens to upright refrigerators and dining room furniture.