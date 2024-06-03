Redwood City

Massive Redwood City fire sparks air quality advisory

By NBC Bay Area staff

An air quality advisory has been issued by the Bay Area quality Management District due to an 8-alarm fire at a building under construction in Redwood City.

The blaze on Monday also prompted evacuations in the area.

Air quality officials said smoke from the fire is expected along the peninsula and into San Jose. Localized smoke impacts are possible near and downwind of the construction site, including Redwood City, Palo Alto, Mountain View, Santa Clara, and into San Jose.

