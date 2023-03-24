Man Arrested in String of Redwood City Burglaries, Targeting Women: Police

A man in Redwood City is arrested for multiple counts of burglary and sexual battery, in a crime spree that stretched from January to March.

Residents told NBC Bay Area Friday that they’re feeling a lot safer, knowing the suspect was arrested.

Police said on two occasions, Cristian Josué CanelSian, 21, broke into homes while women were sleeping, and touched them sexually. He was charged Friday with five counts of residential burglary and two counts of sexual battery.

Police said that CanelSian’s three-month crime spree stretched from January to march along Ebener Street in Redwood City.

The San Mateo County District Attorney told NBC Bay Area that CanelSian would break into the houses at night to steal.

Elizabeth Molina, who lives in the neighborhood, said what happened to those women is terrifying.

“Oh no, no, no. When someone comes to me like that, I don’t know what I would do, I would say call the police, you know,” she said.

Redwood City resident Juan Avelar told NBC Bay Area that he recognizes the suspect.

“Every time I would see him, he would try to break into people’s cars and he would stare at women that were walking by and follow them,” he said.

Earlier Friday, CanelSian pleaded not guilty to all charges. He remained in custody at the San Mateo County Jail.

Police want anyone with any information about the suspect to come forward.