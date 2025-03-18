Redwood City community rallies around street vendor

It was a heartwarming day for a Redwood City street vendor on Monday.
After going viral on social media thanks to content creator Brendan Ruh, the community rallied behind Efrain Ruiz Rodríguez, a Mexican immigrant.
They have raised thousands of dollars online to help him make ends meet after learning about a heart condition that limits his ability to stand for too long.
Nathalie Vera has the full report in the video above.
