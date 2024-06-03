Fire-ravaged developer seeks donations. But who are they?

The non-profit organization that was set to operate the apartments at Middlefield Junction that burned down in Redwood City on Monday is asking for donations because of the eight-alarm fire.

So, who is this group?

The organization is called Mercy Housing California. Its website says it has more than 150 affordable housing properties around the state that more than 20,491 people live in. Many are located around the San Francisco Bay Area.

Mercy Housing California is part of a larger non-profit organization called Mercy Housing. Its website says Catholic nuns founded it in 1981 to help create more affordable housing. Mercy Housing takes donations. And, in response to the fire, the non-profit told NBC Bay Area it created a new Middlefield Junction Relief Fund and added a special web page for donations from the public.

If you know me, you know that if someone is asking for our money, I want to know how they’re spending it. So I reviewed Mercy Housing’s non-profit tax returns today -- which the IRS makes public.

Late last year, Mercy Housing told the IRS it collected $77 million in revenue. Mercy says it spent 90% of that money on affordable housing. Here’s the rest: 9% to administration. and 1% to fundraising.

Is that good? The watchdog group Charity Navigator, which rates nonprofits, gave Mercy a 97% positive score. The only real demerit was for not posting its tax return on its website.