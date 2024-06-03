Redwood City

Redwood City fire: List of temporary evacuation centers and shelters

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several temporary shelters have been set up Monday afternoon as firefighters in Redwood City continue to battle a massive 8-alarm blaze at a building under construction.

Here's a list of the shelters:

  • Veterans Memorial Senior Center at 1455 Madison Avenue
  • North Fair Oaks Library at 2510 Middlefield Road
  • Fair Oaks Community Center at 2600 Middlefield Road is not in the evacuation zone and is open for walk-in services

