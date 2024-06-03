Redwood City fire: List of temporary evacuation centers and shelters

Several temporary shelters have been set up Monday afternoon as firefighters in Redwood City continue to battle a massive 8-alarm blaze at a building under construction.
Here's a list of the shelters:
- Veterans Memorial Senior Center at 1455 Madison Avenue
- North Fair Oaks Library at 2510 Middlefield Road
- Fair Oaks Community Center at 2600 Middlefield Road is not in the evacuation zone and is open for walk-in services
