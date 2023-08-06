Redwood City

Redwood City hosts free clinic for pets of unhoused people

By Gabriel Ostler

One nonprofit is assisting the unhoused by making sure their furry friends are looked after.

The “Street Dog Coalition” hosts pop-up clinics throughout the country, offering free medical care to the pets of people either experiencing or approaching homelessness.

Today, they made a stop in Redwood City, setting up shop at the Rise City Church at 10 in the morning and staying until about 1 in the afternoon.

They offered a variety of free medical services for dogs and cats, including vaccines, heartworm tests, and general health exams.

The Street Dog Coalition has two more events planned for California in the coming months, though not necessarily in the Bay Area.

They’ll be in Bakersfield on August 17 and in Sacramento near the end of October.

Redwood City
