Redwood City Man Turns Home Into a Christmas Wonderland

A Redwood City man is spreading holiday cheer by turning his childhood home into a Christmas wonderland with tens of thousands of lights and raising money for a good cause at the same time.

Steven Foster has been transforming his mom’s front yard, located on Topaz Street, into a menagerie of holiday characters and colorful ornaments since he was a young child.

Foster said it’s grown a lot over the years and now rivals some of the Bay Area’s most famous holiday light displays.

“That was probably one of my inspirations when I was younger. We’d always pile in the van as kids, and they’d always take us to candy cane lane,” he said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Foster told NBC Bay Area Saturday that he wanted to bring that same spirit to his own neighborhood.

For the past 15 years, he’s spent most of his Novembers decorating his mom’s yard, piece by piece and the display of 50,000 lights goes on the day after Thanksgiving.

“I see lots and lots of families come through, and they come watch the light show, and it’s nice just to see their reactions,” Foster said.

The display is complete with on-demand snow fall to make that spirit extra bright.

Families who visit the display said that Foster’s doing what he set out to do and lift their holiday spirits. “It’s always so much fun, and we enjoy coming and playing in the snow and the light show. It’s pretty awesome that they do this,” Andy and Chelsie Meyers of San Mateo.

“It’s beautiful, the display. We haven’t actually been here – so we haven’t seen the progression, but I was in awe,” said Redwood City resident Katie Hughes.

Two years ago, Foster began displaying a QR code to encourage donations to the peninsula humane society, giving more meaning to his effort and the true spirit of the holiday.

“I wanted some way to give back to a cause that I love, so I put a code out there. It’s an attraction, in a way, so I wanted some kind of exposure for some kind of a charity,” Foster said.

Foster said he doesn’t know how much money he’s raised, because donations from the QR code go directly to the humane society.

For anyone interested to see the holiday light display, Foster said that he plans on leaving the lights up through Jan. 6.

For more information on the display, visit Fosters Holidays' Instagram and Facebook pages.