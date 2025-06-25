Redwood City police arrest bank robbery suspect

Redwood City police on Tuesday arrested a 66-year-old man for allegedly robbing a bank in downtown.

The robbery happened at about 2:30 p.m. at the Chase Bank located at 2300 Broadway, police said.

The suspect, Arthur Burton Gillespie, passed a note about demanding money to a bank teller, according to police. Bank employees responded by activating a silent alarm, triggering a large police response.

After committing the robbery, Gillespie sat in the bank's lounge area, police said.

Authorities evacuated the bank, and Gillespie exited the business voluntarily. He was arrested without incident, police said.