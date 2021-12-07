Redwood City

Redwood City Police Arrest Suspect in Retail Thefts, Recover $14K in Goods

By NBC Bay Area staff

Redwood City PD

Redwood City police last week arrested a suspect in multiple retail thefts and recovered more than $14,000 in stolen goods, according to the police department.

Eric Crossman, 24, was booked into San Mateo County Jail on charges of commercial burglary, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

On Friday, detectives were investigating a report of suspicious activity involving a man later identified as Crossman in the 200 block of Grand Street. During a probation search at Crossman's home, detectives found more than 80 stolen items taken from various Home Depot stores across the Bay Area, police said.

Most of the items were high-end power tools and electronics, with a total estimated value of more than $14,000, police said. The goods were taken from Home Depot stores in San Carlos, San Mateo, Colma, Pittsburg, Brentwood and San Jose.

Local

Oakland 5 hours ago

Oakland Poised to Fill Police Officer Vacancies With Help of Hiring Incentives

Warriors 10 hours ago

Warriors' Curry Passing Allen at Home a Long Shot, But Don't Count Him Out: Analysis

Anyone with information about the thefts should contact Detective Sgt. Nick Perna at 650-780-7672 or the Redwood City Police Department’s tip line at 650-780-7110.

This article tagged under:

Redwood Cityarrestretail theft
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us