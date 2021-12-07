Redwood City Police Arrest Suspect in Retail Thefts, Recover $14K in Goods

Redwood City police last week arrested a suspect in multiple retail thefts and recovered more than $14,000 in stolen goods, according to the police department.

Eric Crossman, 24, was booked into San Mateo County Jail on charges of commercial burglary, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance, police said.

On Friday, detectives were investigating a report of suspicious activity involving a man later identified as Crossman in the 200 block of Grand Street. During a probation search at Crossman's home, detectives found more than 80 stolen items taken from various Home Depot stores across the Bay Area, police said.

Most of the items were high-end power tools and electronics, with a total estimated value of more than $14,000, police said. The goods were taken from Home Depot stores in San Carlos, San Mateo, Colma, Pittsburg, Brentwood and San Jose.

Anyone with information about the thefts should contact Detective Sgt. Nick Perna at 650-780-7672 or the Redwood City Police Department’s tip line at 650-780-7110.