Teen arrested in deadly Redwood City shooting

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of a fatal shooting near a supermarket in Redwood City early Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responded at about 1:40 a.m. Thursday to the shooting reported near a Whole Foods Market store in the area of Adams Street and Jefferson Avenue and arrived to find an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso, according to Redwood City police.

The man, a Redwood City resident whose name was not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later Thursday, police received a call about a family disturbance involving a 15-year-old boy who had allegedly assaulted another family member. The teen was believed to be a person of interest in the fatal shooting and investigators were able to establish probable cause to arrest him on suspicion of the killing, police said.

The 15-year-old was booked into juvenile hall and his name is not being released because of his age. Police said the case involved people who knew each other and was not a random act of violence.

Anyone with relevant information about the shooting is asked to call the Redwood City police non-emergency line at 650-780-7100.