Refrigerated van stolen from Concord nonprofit

An East Bay nonprofit is asking for help after they said one of their refrigerated vans was stolen.

Concord-based White Pony Express shared NBC Bay Area with a surveillance video Tuesday night. The video shows a person they don't recognize walking through the parking lot at around 4 a.m. Monday.

The nonprofit said that a few minutes later, the van was taken.

White Pony Express takes surplus, fresh food from local outlets and redistributes it to food banks. They said their vans are critical to move about $12,000 of food every day.

They added that this is not the first time they've been victimized. White Pony Express CEO Eve Birge said the van was actually spotted Tuesday but by the time police arrived, it was gone again.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Concord police about the case Tuesday night but did hear back.