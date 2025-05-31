Refrigerator starts fire at SF's Stonestown Galleria Mall, operations unaffected

An isolated fire broke out at the Stonestown Galleria Mall in San Francisco on Saturday.

The mall in the Stonestown neighborhood on the west side of the city remained open during the response from the San Francisco Fire Department, according to the fire department.

The fire department's media unit wrote on X that the isolated fire was attributed to a refrigerator and that there was never any threat to the public. The fire was quickly extinguished and was determined to be accidental.

The response caused traffic delays at about 1:45 p.m. around the mall, which is located at 3251 20th Ave., just north of San Francisco State University.

The 600,000 square-foot, two-level enclosed mall is owned by Brookfield Properties and has more than 90 businesses, according to the company's website. A mall spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.