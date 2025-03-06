Renderings: Bay FC's training facility on Treasure Island

Bay FC on Wednesday shared renderings of its new training complex coming to Treasure Island.

The facility for the Bay Area's National Women's Soccer League club will include three training fields and recovery areas while featuring 360-degree views of San Francisco Bay and surrounding areas.

Organizers plan to break ground next year. The goal is to open the facility ahead of the 2027 NWSL season.

Bay FC will kick off its second season in the NWSL on March 15.

