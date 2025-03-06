Bay FC

Renderings: Bay FC's training facility on Treasure Island

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bay FC on Wednesday shared renderings of its new training complex coming to Treasure Island.

The facility for the Bay Area's National Women's Soccer League club will include three training fields and recovery areas while featuring 360-degree views of San Francisco Bay and surrounding areas.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Organizers plan to break ground next year. The goal is to open the facility ahead of the 2027 NWSL season.

Bay FC will kick off its second season in the NWSL on March 15.

Rendering of Bay FC's training facility on Treasure Island.
Bay FC
Bay FC
Rendering of Bay FC's training facility on Treasure Island.
Rendering of Bay FC's training facility on Treasure Island.
Bay FC
Bay FC
Rendering of Bay FC's training facility on Treasure Island.
Rendering of Bay FC's training facility on Treasure Island.
Bay FC
Bay FC
Rendering of Bay FC's training facility on Treasure Island.
Rendering of Bay FC's training facility on Treasure Island.
Bay FC
Bay FC
Rendering of Bay FC's training facility on Treasure Island.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Bay FCSan FranciscoNWSL
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us