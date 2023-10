Caltrans re-opened northbound lanes of Highway 101 on the Peninsula Sunday afternoon, around 14 hours ahead of schedule.

All lanes were re-opened at 2:20 p.m., according to a spokesperson.

Work crews used the weekend closure to replace the Cordilleras Creek Bridge, which had reached the end of its service life.

