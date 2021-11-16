Rep. Jackie Speier Announces She Won't Seek Re-election and Will Retire

U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier on Tuesday announced via social media she will not run for re-election and has decided to retire after more than 40 years in politics.

Speier (D-Hillsborough) said in a video tweet "It's time to come home. Time for me to be more than a weekend wife, mother and friend."

Speier is the latest in a handful of officials retiring from the House of Representatives. So far, seven Democrats and four Republicans from the House have announced they're not seeking re-election.

Speier represents California's 14th District, which includes the southern portion of San Francisco through San Mateo County to East Palo Alto.

San Mateo County Board President David Canepa released a statement Tuesday, calling Speier a "fearless" hero.

"One word sums up Jackie Speier, and that is 'fearless,'" Canepa said. "She is truly a hero for the ages. She endured tragedy after tragedy as a human and never wavered, never gave up on herself, her family or the constituents she serves. Her name is almost synonymous with San Mateo County, and her legacy will forever endure in my mind."

Speier's political career began in 1980 when she won a seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. She also served a total of 18 years in both chambers of the California Legislature.

In 1978, while attempting to rescue cult members with the People's Temple in Jonestown, Guyana, Speier was shot five times, and her boss at the time, Rep. Leo Ryan, was killed. That was when she decided "to be a survivor" and enter politics.

