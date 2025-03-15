Repeat shoplifter charged after ignoring stay-away order in SF

A man accused of repeatedly stealing from a Union Square CVS has been charged multiple offenses, the office of District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Friday.

Colton Sheppard, 36, was arraigned on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to charges including petty theft with priors, violating a stay-away order, and shoplifting, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors allege Sheppard stole merchandise from the CVS at 399 Geary Street on March 9, despite being on supervised probation with an order to stay away from the store.

Surveillance footage also linked him to two prior thefts at the same location, a press release issued Friday said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD