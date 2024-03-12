New report card grades major automakers' assisted driving systems

A new insurance industry report is grading the major carmakers' assisted driving systems.

The U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) conducted the study. It found that when it comes to Tesla's autopilot system, there is no evidence of it or any other assisted driving systems providing real-world safety benefits.

Tesla did not immediately comment on the new findings. In the past, it has said its autopilot system is about 10 times safer than the U.S. average.

In all, researchers tested 14 systems. Only one earns an acceptable rating, two are rated marginal and 11 are rated poor.

"Most of them don’t include adequate measures to prevent misuse and keep drivers from losing focus on what’s happening on the road," IIHS President David Harkey said in a statement.

The IIHS looked at key elements from partial automation systems. They looked at 14 systems, including those from BMW, Ford, General Motors, Genesis, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Tesla and Volvo, and they examined driver monitoring, attention reminders, emergency procedures, driver involvement and safety features.

The goal is to encourage automakers to have more robust safeguards.