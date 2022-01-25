Report Lists Bay Area's Most Affordable Cities for Renters

The Bay Area's most affordable city for renters is located in the North Bay, according to a report.

Apartment rental website Zumper compiled a list of the median rents for 19 Bay Area cities and found that people can get a one-bedroom unit for less than $2,000 per month in just five of them.

At just over $1,500 a month for a one-bedroom, Vallejo's median rent is the cheapest in the region.

In Concord, people can find a place in the $1,800 range.

Hayward's median is at $1,940.

San Leandro is $30 below the $2,000 threshold.

Alameda squeaks in with just $10 to spare.