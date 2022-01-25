making it in the bay area

Report Lists Bay Area's Most Affordable Cities for Renters

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Bay Area's most affordable city for renters is located in the North Bay, according to a report.

Apartment rental website Zumper compiled a list of the median rents for 19 Bay Area cities and found that people can get a one-bedroom unit for less than $2,000 per month in just five of them.

At just over $1,500 a month for a one-bedroom, Vallejo's median rent is the cheapest in the region.

In Concord, people can find a place in the $1,800 range.

Hayward's median is at $1,940.

San Leandro is $30 below the $2,000 threshold.

Alameda squeaks in with just $10 to spare.

making it in the bay areaVallejoBay Area Housing
