Reported sexual assaults on San Jose trail were violent, unprovoked, police say

San Jose police on Friday released additional information about the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with two reported sexual assaults on a neighborhood trail, saying the attacks were violent and unprovoked.

Pablo Chan, 21, of Campbell is accused of sexually assaulting two women in separate attacks Wednesday morning along the Los Gatos Creek Trail near Leigh Avenue, according to police.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The survivor of the first reported attack told police she was walking on the trail when she was violently thrown to the ground by an unknown man in unprovoked fashion. The suspect started to sexually assault the woman, but she managed to fight back, escape and call for help, police said.

Responding officers searched the area for the suspect but were unable to find him, police said.

As officers were conducting their investigation, a second woman came forward and said she was attacked in a similar way along the trail at about the same time by a person matching the suspect description from the first attack, police said.

Detectives eventually identified Chan as the suspect and learned that he had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants. He was taken into custody Thursday afternoon outside a parking lot in the area of Leigh Avenue and De Rose Way, according to police.

Chan was booked into jail for felony aggravated kidnapping, sexual assault and the outstanding warrants, police said.