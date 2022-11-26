San Francisco

Travelers Rescued After Boat Collision on Alcatraz Island

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A boat collided against rocks on the west side of Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Saturday morning.

San Francisco Fire Department received an initial call about the boat, with two people and three dogs on board, at approximately 9:55 a.m.

The Coast Guard and fire officials worked swiftly to rescue the occupants by 10:35 a.m.

The boat was recovered with no environmental hazard, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

There were no injuries reported.

