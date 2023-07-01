SF rescue crews airlift person from cliffside beach

The San Francisco Fire Department and a California Highway Patrol helicopter rescued an unconscious person found on a cliffside beach southwest of the Golden Gate Bridge, the fire department said Saturday afternoon.
The victim, who was found on Marshall's Beach, just north of Baker Beach, was airlifted to a trauma center, the department said in a Twitter post about 5:40 p.m.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News