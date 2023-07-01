San Francisco

SF rescue crews airlift person from cliffside beach

By Bay City News

The San Francisco Fire Department and a California Highway Patrol helicopter rescued an unconscious person found on a cliffside beach southwest of the Golden Gate Bridge, the fire department said Saturday afternoon.

The victim, who was found on Marshall's Beach, just north of Baker Beach, was airlifted to a trauma center, the department said in a Twitter post about 5:40 p.m.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us