SF rescue crews airlift person from cliffside beach

The San Francisco Fire Department and a California Highway Patrol helicopter rescued an unconscious person found on a cliffside beach southwest of the Golden Gate Bridge, the fire department said Saturday afternoon.

The victim, who was found on Marshall's Beach, just north of Baker Beach, was airlifted to a trauma center, the department said in a Twitter post about 5:40 p.m.

