Rescue Crews Pull Body from SF Bay Near Ferry Building: SFFD

A person pulled from San Francisco Bay waters near the Ferry Building Tuesday morning was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

At about 8:25 a.m., rescue crews responded via ground and water to the Ferry Building area on reports of a person in the water, fire officials said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When they located the person and pulled them from the bay, paramedics at the scene pronounced the victim dead, SFFD said.

It was not immediately known how or why the person was in the water.