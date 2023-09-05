Beagles reunite a year after being rescued from breeding company

A year ago, thousands of beagles were rescued from a company that bred animals for medical research and the dogs that were adopted got to meet for a reunion last week.

The company was called Envigo and it was shut down last year after multiple animal welfare citations.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Envigo was killing sick beagles, starving nursing mothers, and feeding them rotten food.

After the company was shut down, the Humane Society got custody of all 4,000 beagles. They were sent to shelters, foster care, or adoptive families.

And after a year, three families that adopted a beagle reunited their beagles in Portland, Maine.

The beagles got to play with their old buddies and their owners got to share their experiences about introducing their beagles to a world outside of their kennels.

The Humane Society is now pushing to enforce the Animal Welfare Act.