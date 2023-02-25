4 Displaced by Residential Fire in SF's Sunnydale District

Four people were displaced by a residential fire in San Francisco's Sunnydale District early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the two-story building on the 0-100 block of Brookdale Avenue at 2 a.m., according to a statement from the San Francisco Fire Department posted on Twitter.

There were no injuries reported in connection with the fire, which was contained at about 2:21 a.m.

The Red Cross of Northern California is assisting the displaced residents.

The cause is under investigation.