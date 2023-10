Crews have gotten a residential fire in San Jose under control Saturday, according to firefighters.

The San Jose Fire Department shared on social media at 2:44 p.m. that a fire had broken out on Crimson Drive, then updated that it was under control at 3:12 p.m..

No other information was immediately available.

Incident under control. Crews will remain on scene to overhaul. pic.twitter.com/qVqKeg4IQC — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) October 29, 2023