Residents raise concerns following fire at Martinez Refining Company

An investigation is underway following a fire at the Martinez Refining Company. The incident started on Saturday and it triggered air concerns.

The fire is now contained and NBC Bay Area talked with residents on Monday, who said they are still feeling the effects of the smoke.

Martinez resident Chandra Crigger said she saw the fire when she stepped outside her home across the street from the Martinez Refining Company on Saturday.

“I’m congested and don’t know why,” she said. “You can hear it in my voice from breathing that stuff whatever it is.”

A public health advisory was issued by Contra Costa Health and it remained in effect on Monday for Martinez, parts of Pacheco and the Clyde area.

The order urged people with respiratory sensitivity to remain inside with doors and windows shut.

Crockett resident Dennis Odell said the conditions Saturday prompted him to leave town.

“My eyes burnt and were a little bit teary,” he said.

In a social media post, Martinez Refining Company said the fire was caused by a leak of hydrocarbon material.

NBC Bay Area’s Skyranger flew over the area on Monday and captured the damage, blackened and twisted metal. Four people were transported to the hospital Saturday with non-critical injuries.

The company said it is investigating the incident, so is the health department.

Nearby residents said that more oversight is needed in the future. Martinez resident Charlie Mason told NBC Bay Area on Monday that his garden was ruined by ash from the last fire at the refinery.

“Money don’t mean a thing to this company they pay the fine and move on. They need to do a safety investigation from the outside not just take their word for it,” he said.

Now, a hazmat team with Contra Costa Health is in the area monitoring the air quality surrounding the refinery.