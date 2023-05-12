Residents Document Issues at San Francisco's Tenderloin Neighborhood

San Francisco's Tenderloin has been one of the city's most challenging neighborhoods for decades

As the city's most densely populated, centrally located and one of the poorest, it has now become one of the epicenters of San Francisco's fentanyl epidemic.

Over the last couple of years - a few self-described citizen journalists have started documenting what they see in the tenderloin neighborhood every day.

Darren Mark Stallcup shared clips he's posted on social media of the Tenderloin, he said that he's been the victim of crime in his own building in the tenderloin and feels like he's always on guard.

“Our city used to be known as the Paris of the west. And right now, it seems like it's known for fentanyl and fecal. And that is not a good look,” he said.

Stallcup said that lately, he has seen CHP officers in his neighborhood making arrests and citing people.

