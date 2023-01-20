Residents React Following Police Raid at East San Jose Home

A major police sting in east San Jose has residents feeling relieved, after they say the situation was getting out of hand with suspect activity going on all hours of the night.

SWAT agents were seen confiscating computers and detaining several people.

The incident took place on Harbor Avenue.

San Jose police did not confirm what happened there. But they said the incident involved their special operations team and there was no threat to the public.

Residents in the area believe it was an underground casino bust.

“Sometimes I would wake up at 2 in the morning and I would see traffic, people going in and out and that light was always on 24/7. That living room light and I was like 'ugh, something is going on over there,” one resident told NBC Bay Area.

A family that was too scared to show their faces on camera. They said they weren’t surprised when they saw a large police presence happened on their street, a police operation with masked agents, evidence bags and officers going in and out of a garage with disco looking lights.

Residents told NBC Bay Area Friday that the suspicious activity began four months ago, when the new owners moved into the house.

“It seemed like a normal family moving in,” another resident said.

Police have not revealed the reason for the raid nor have they confirmed if any arrests were made.