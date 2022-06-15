Residents Raise Concern Over Shuttered SJ School Amid Recent Crimes

Residents say a shuttered school in South San Jose has become a nuisance.

Glider Elementary School in South San Jose has been closed for four years now due to budget cuts and declining enrollment and neighbors say it has become a nuisance.

Some of the windows have been smashed out and boarded up. It appeared one was target practice for a BB gun, and buildings have been vandalized with graffiti.

Neighbors say abandoned school has become a nuisance. Glider Elementary in south #SanJose shut down in 2018. It was sold this year but neighbors say windows have been smashed, there’s graffiti on some buildings, and it’s inviting other crime.

Story at 11 on @nbcbayarea. pic.twitter.com/1G7zAPGuyr — Ian Cull (@NBCian) June 16, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I don’t know, kids or I don’t know who is coming but they come late in the night and break windows because it’s abandoned,” Shveta Dave said.

Dave said the school unfortunately closed the same year her son was born. They’d used to go there to play more often.

“We used to go for a walk into the school but now we have to be careful. We can’t even let the kids play around in there until this is resolved,” she said.

Multiple neighbors told NBC Bay Area Wednesday that the property is attracting other crimes too, involving groups of teenagers.

Officers were called Tuesday night to talk with three of them.

San Jose police told NBC Bay Area Wednesday night that they’ve responded to the school 10 times this year, which isn’t too unusual, mostly for crime involving juveniles.

Two weeks ago, Nadar’s 14-year-old son was robbed on the school property.

“They grabbed his bike and basically said, ‘we have a gun in our backpack,’ and he had his hand in his backpack like he was holding a gun and said give us the bike,” she said.

The most recent plans we could find show the campus could be turned into a residential area.

Neighbors are mixed on how they feel about it but most agree the current property isn’t working.

“Just turn it into a private school or a library or something that’s a good place for kids to get together. Make it into a park or something,” Dave said.

NBC Bay Area reached out to both the school district and the company that bought the property late Wednesday afternoon by phone and e-mail but have not heard back.