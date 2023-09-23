San Francisco

Popular restaurant in San Francisco's Financial District announces closure

Barbacco's last day will be Sept. 29, according to owner Umberto Gibin

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

After 14 years of business in San Francisco, Italian restaurant Barbacco has announced it plans to shut down for good. 

The restaurant’s last day will be next Friday, according to owner Umberto Gibin.

Just a few doors down from the famous Tadich Grill, Barabacco is located in San Francisco’s Financial District. Ever since the pandemic, said Gibin, the whole area has been struggling with the spread of remote and hybrid work. 

“Here in the Financial District, we depend a lot on businesses,” said Gibin. “If the offices are full, then good. We don’t have residents around who can help us. Having fewer businesses in the area, that’s basically what made it.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Barbacco’s nearby sister restaurant, Perbacco, will remain open.  

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us