Some Bay Area Restaurants Add Lettuce Surcharge Due to Rising Costs

The rising cost of lettuce is hitting Bay Area restaurants hard, forcing some to add a lettuce surcharge to help make up for the sky-high costs.

"Lettuce has been impacted by a disease in the Salinas Valley that has progressively gotten worse over the last three years and has now infected over 1,000 different lettuce fields this year, causing a shortage on the market," said Norm Groot, executive director of the Monterey County Farm Bureau.

Groot said the disease has hit especially hard this fall, adding that losses are expected to exceed $100 million. That pain has radiated to retailers and restaurants across the country.

"Some restaurants are now choosing not to include leafy greens in some of their food items, particularly at some of the fast food restaurants," Groot said.

Lettuce is the main ingredient at Lettuce restaurant in Walnut Creek. Taking it off the menu isn’t an option.

Lettuce owner Laura Krebsvach said she’s increased prices slightly but for the most part is absorbing the cost even as some other Bay Area restaurants have added a lettuce surcharge.

"We’re trying not to do that," Krebsvach said. "We started charging maybe if people want extras, extra bread, extra dressing. We never used to charge for that, but we are now. That’s how we're leveling things out."

Industry experts said while prices are definitely high, production is shifting to the desert, so things should start to improve soon.

"Consumers should just be patient," Groot said. "The supply will increase and improve in the next several weeks and month or so. We should get back to a point where leafy greens are still a very good choice and partially very economical to do also."