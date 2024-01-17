California attorney general announces retail theft crime ring bust

Retail theft is a huge problem in the Bay Area, but on Wednesday, California’s top cop announced arrests and charges against a theft ring responsible for nearly two dozen crimes from here to San Diego.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the arrest of three people who ran a retail theft ring -- one of which he said put shoppers and employees at risk.

"Organized retail crime hurts businesses, it hurts retailers and consumers, it puts the public at great risk,” said Bonta.

Among the alleged crimes, an October smash-and-grab where thieves drove a stolen Land Rover into a Walnut Creek Louis Vuitton store, stealing a quarter of a million dollars in merchandise.

"As a result of these crimes, we will charge the suspects with multiple felonies, including organized retail theft, second degree burglary, grand theft and vandalism," said Bonta.

This case alone, according to Walnut Creek authorities, brought others into the crime ring.

"In that case, there were easily a dozen suspects, potentially up to 15, we know this because we sent officers who arrived within a minute after the alarm activation at Louis Vuitton,” said Bonta.

Bonta said the crime ring operated from September through mid-November, put countless people in danger, and cost stores some $650,000 in losses.

"Customers deserve to walk into a store without keeping an eye on emergency exits,” said Bonta. "Workers should be able to clock in for their shift without fear that they may not be able to safely clock out."