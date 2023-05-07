San Jose

Retired San Jose Bishop Patrick Joseph McGrath Dies

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A longtime catholic leader who served the Bay Area for decades has died.

The Diocese of San Jose said Sunday that bishop Patrick Joseph McGrath lost his battle with pneumonia over the weekend. He was 77 years old.

McGrath was born in Ireland in 1945. He served as auxiliary bishop of the archdiocese of San Francisco from 1988 to 1998.

He was bishop of the diocese of San Jose from 1999 to 2019, when he retired.

In recent years, some accused McGrath of doing nothing when problems of sexual abuse in the church were brought to his attention.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
