Retired San Jose police captain killed in Northern California crash

A retired San Jose police captain was killed in a crash in Northern California, the department announced Monday.

The department identified the retired captain as Randall “Randy” Schriefer.

Police said he "served our city with distinction and unwavering commitment" for more than 23 years.

"As we grieve his passing, let us always remember and honor his life, his legacy, and the indelible impact he left on our community," police wrote in a statement. "We want to extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. We are completely heartbroken by the news and will forever cherish his memory."