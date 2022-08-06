Residents, Visitors React to Return of Outside Lands in San Francisco

Thousands of People went to Golden Gate Park Saturday excited to hear their favorite bands again at the Outside Lands Music Festival.

By midday Saturday, there was a steady stream of music fans heading into the festival.

“We have been before and it feels amazing to be back Green Day all the way,” said Sacramento resident Jay Henderson.

The three-day festival at Golden Gate Park is expected to bring more than 200,000 fans for a diverse line up music with local food, wine and more.

The festival was not held in 2020 because the pandemic and in 2021, it was postponed until October.

This year, it’s back in it’s summer timeslot.

While people are urged to take public transit, rideshare, or a taxi, police have some advice for those who decide to drive.

“Yeah, do see an uptick in calls. Unfortunately, a lot of our calls do have to do with auto break-ins. If anyone is going to Outside Lands, we encourage you not to leave any items visible in your car,” said Officer Kathryn Winters with the San Francisco Police Department .

There is also a map of streets restricted for vehicle access. Neighbors can expect to see more car and foot traffic. Some residents had signs about not blocking driveway.

NBC Bay Area asked residents Saturday about a return to an event like it’s 2019 again after two years of changes.

“It was weird there for a while, where it was kind of empty feeling. And so to see people coming in and having a good time and going to see a show is great. I can hear it from my house. So, it's not my favorite weekend of the year,” said Jared Davis of San Francisco.

San Francisco resident Brad Darda said that he likes being within walking distance from the festival and so do his children.

“I have children and they participate and their friends come. It seems like a positive situation, to me” he said.

Outside Lands runs through Sunday.