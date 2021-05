A reunification center for people impacted by Wednesday morning's mass shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose has been set up near the scene.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said the reunification center is located at the Isaac Newton Senter Auditorium at 70 W. Hedding St. People can call 408-299-2311 for more information.

UPDATE****

Re-unification center for Families : 70 West Hedding, San Jose — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) May 26, 2021

UPDATE: for families/friends - call 408-299-2311 - Re-unification center : 70 west Hedding @ Isaac Newton building — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) May 26, 2021

The Sheriff’s Office has set up a reunification center for families at the County Building at 70 Hedding St., near 1st Street. In the @VTA family, we mourn our lost coworkers and pray for the recovery of those being treated. — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) May 26, 2021

Multiple people were killed and multiple people were injured in the shooting, authorities said.