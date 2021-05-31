55 freeway

Reward Grows to $400,000 in Freeway Shooting Death of 6-Year-Old Aiden Leos

Last week, authorities released a photo of the car sought in the May 21 shooting on the 55 Freeway in Orange.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Aiden Leos is pictured in this undated photo provided by his family.
Leos Family

The reward for information in the freeway shooting death of a 6-year-old Southern California boy has increased to $400,000.

The steadily growing reward in the shooting of Aiden Leos, who was struck by gunfire from another car May 21 on the 55 Freeway in Orange, started with an offer of $50,000 and increased in the week following the shooting. The money includes funds from the family, businesses and Orange County officials. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Aiden was riding with his mother when he was struck by a bullet in his abdomen. He was on his way to kindergarten.

The shooting stemmed from a road rage confrontation, investigators said. 

No arrests have been reported. Last week, the California Highway Patrol released a photo of a white Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon, possibly a 2018 or 2019 model, sought in connection with the shooting. 

This article tagged under:

55 freewayfreeway shootings
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us