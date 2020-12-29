Reward Offered in Search for Santa Rosa Bank Robber: Police

Santa Rosa police are searching for a man in connection with a bank robbery Monday morning.

The robber approached a teller at Bank of America at 2420 Sonoma Ave., pointed something at the teller through his jacket and said he was armed, police said. He handed the teller a bag and demanded money.

The teller gave an unknown amount of cash to the man, who then left the bank and fled through the parking lot on foot. No bank employees or customers were reported injured from the incident.

Police said they conducted an extensive search of the area, but the robber was not found.

The robber was described as a man in his mid-20s to early 30s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, wearing a dark-colored or black jacket, dark-colored pants, glasses and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery is encouraged to call the Santa Rosa Police Violent Crimes Team at (707) 543-3590. A reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund.