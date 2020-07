A two-alarm brush fire temporarily closed a section of Interstate 580 in Livermore near the Altamont Pass Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Lanes in both directions were closed as fire crews with the Alameda County Fire Department battled the fire.

The fire started Thursday night just before midnight, and the highway was reopened around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

The fire started as a car fire that spread to nearby vegetation.