US Olympian and Bay Area swim coach Richard Thornton dies

Richard Thornton, head coach of San Ramon Valley Aquatics since 1984, died following a medical emergency in Santa Cruz, his family said Thursday.

Thornton, 65, was member of the 1980 US Olympic Team that boycotted the 1980 summer games in Moscow. He coached Olympic finalists, World Championship finalists, European Championship finalists and NCAA All-Americans.

Marc Thornton released a brief statement Thursday on Facebook announcing his brother's death.

Richard Thornton was at The Hook, a popular surfing location near Pleasure Point in Santa Cruz, at the time of the incident.

Richard Thornton's father was Nort Thornton, the longtime UC Berkeley swimming coach who died in 2021.