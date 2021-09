The Richmond BART station was closed Thursday morning due to a major medical emergency, BART officials said.

There was a report of a person on the tracks at the station, according to BART.

An AC Transit bus 72M was providing service between the Richmond and El Cerrito Del Norte stations, BART said on social media about 6:20 a.m.

An estimated time of reopening the Richmond station was not available.