Richmond

PG&E caps natural gas leak in Richmond

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of PG&E logo.
NBC Bay Area

PG&E crews capped a gas leak Monday afternoon that forced evacuations in a Richmond neighborhood.

The incident was reported in the area of Shasta Street and Carlson Boulevard.

An alert from the city said the following areas were under a mandatory evacuation order during the incident:

  • 1900 block of Carlson Boulevard
  • 1800 block of Shasta Street
  • 1800 block of Butte Street
PG&E responded and stopped the flow of gas before noon. Crews were working on making repairs to the damaged gas pipeline.

A temporary evacuation shelter site was also established at the Richmond Fire Training center during the incident.

