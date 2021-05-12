Richmond Police Investigate Van With Threatening Message Parked Near School

Students getting in-person instruction at a Richmond elementary school have returned to distance learning for the rest of this week after van with a disturbing message was found parked across the street, the West Contra Costa Unified School District said Tuesday.

An abandoned and graffiti-covered van with "School Shooting May 26" spray-painted on the side was spotted Friday across the street from King Elementary School on Florida Avenue, prompting Principal Joey Sundberg to contact Richmond police and district administrators, Superintendent Matthew Duffy said in a letter to parents.

"We are working with the Richmond police, who are actively investigating the incident," Duffy wrote. "The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff are our top priority. In an abundance of caution, we have closed King for in-person instruction for the rest of the week."

Sundberg and other school administrators worked to notify the school community in the days following the discovery.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Richmond Police Department at 510-233-1214.