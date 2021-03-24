Richmond Police Seek Help Finding Missing Juvenile Brothers

Richmond police are asking for the public's help in the search for two brothers missing for five days, according to the police department.

David Foreman, 13, and his brother Abraham, 10, were last seen at 3 p.m. March 19 when they left their aunt's home in the 2600 block of Hinkley Avenue to go for a walk, police said. The aunt called for the boys to return, but they ran off and fled the area by unknown means.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

David is about 5 feet tall, 140 pounds and was last wearing a white and black hooded sweatshirt, unknown colored pants and a black and white mask, police said.

Abraham is about 4 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 80 pounds and was last wearing a blue and gray tie-dye colored shirt, a blue sweatshirt and black shoes, police said.

Anyone who has seen either of the boys or has any information regarding their whereabouts should call Detective J. Guzman at 510-210-2273 or dial 911.