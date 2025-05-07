Suspect still outstanding following standoff in Richmond

Police are searching for a suspect after a standoff in Richmond on Wednesday, the department said.

The situation started sometime around noon in the area of Florida Avenue and South 45th Street, where police believed a man could be armed and had barricaded himself inside a residence. The area went in lockdown while the operation was carried out, but the lockdown was lifted around 4 p.m.

Now Richmond Police believe the suspect allegedly threatened his child's mother with an assault rifle then slipped away when police believed he was barricaded in her home.

Police responded just before 10 a.m. to a report that Fairfield resident Javon Hudson, 22, showed up at the woman's home on the 4500 block of Florida Avenue with an assault rifle. The victim told police Hudson was the father of her child and had threatened her.

The victim was able to flee the residence with her child, leaving the suspect alone inside the residence.

While officers set up a perimeter around the home, the suspect left the residence with officers tracking his movements from a distance. Police briefly lost sight of him and believed he re-entered the residence.

After trying to contact the man, police obtained a search warrant and a SWAT team entered the home. The man believed to be Hudson was gone.

Officers recovered an assault rifle from the home.

Anyone with information about Hudson's whereabouts can contact Detective Moschetti at (510) 620-6618.